Rain, Heavy at Times Overnight, Drier, Breezy and Brisk by Midday Saturday.

Friday featured a dry start before scattered showers strolled in through the day.

The leading edge of these showers were associated with a cold front that ushered in the cool down you felt earlier this afternoon. Temperatures went from 70 midday to mid to upper 50s by mid to late afternoon.

Through this evening, we’ll see the scattered showers that become widespread tonight. With the widespread rain, we’ll see some embedded downpours through Saturday morning, which will crank up our rainfall totals between an 1″ to an 1.5″ through midday Saturday.

Saturday is not a complete washout as the rain pushes out by late morning. Behind that rain, we’ll see the sunshine return, but it will be a brisk day with gusty winds and cooler temperatures. Highs on Saturday will only make it into the upper 50s.

Sunday is the better half of the weekend days with seasonable highs (in the 60s) and mostly sunny skies — great for any of those outdoor plans.

The next work week features highs in the mid to upper 60s and a dry pattern.