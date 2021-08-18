We saw increasing clouds through the day today along with a few showers north and west, but those showers will become more widespread overnight and into tomorrow morning’s commute as the remnants of Fred push closer to southern New England.

You can expect heavy rain midday tomorrow through 3pm, before the heaviest rain lifts out to sea. Higher rainfall totals are expected north and west into southern NH and VT, with lower rainfall totals south of the Mass Pike and towards the Cape and Islands.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for southern VT and interior southern NH (does not include the NH seacoast) from Thursday through Thursday night. 1-3″ of rainfall is possible, with 1″ per hour rainfall rates at times, which could lead to some flooding.

After tomorrow’s rain from the remnants of Fred, we get a brief break in the action Friday, then our eyes turn towards another tropical system, Tropical Storm Henri.

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center as of 5PM Thursday has the storm strengthen to a Category 1 Hurricane as it passes between Bermuda and the Carolina’s over the next few days before it climbs north towards southern New England later this weekend.

The last few updates on the track continues a trend west, with the latest update bringing the cone of concern across much of southern New England for Sunday through Monday. There is that coastal concern as this storm track couples up with astronomical high tides this weekend. Stay with 7News for the very latest as we continue to monitor the track and strength of Henri because every update that includes a shift in the track whether west or east will impact our weather forecast.

We’ll continue to keep an eye on Henri for Sunday and Monday, then we should see drier conditions by Tuesday and most of Wednesday.