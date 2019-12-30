Rain & Ice Through Tonight

Rain and ice will be an issue through the day as temperatures range from near 30 in the Worcester Hills to the lower 40s across Southeast Mass. Where it stays the coldest all day, that’s where untreated roads stay slick and ice accretion is the greatest. The highest risk for a 0.25″ or more of freezing rain is where the ice storm warning has been issued for: Northern Worcester County and especially out through the Berkshires.

The difference between sleet and freezing rain: The little ice pellets that bounce off everything is sleet, while the drops that freeze and glazed over everything is freezing rain. Freezing rain is more or an issue than sleet, as it clings to trees and powerlines. The more sleet that mixes in across the interior, the better. Although, untreated roads will still be slick. A coating to a couple inches of sleet is possible in that reddish shaded area below, with a coating to a half inch possible in the pinkish shaded area.

Rain, ice and snow tapers off by mid morning tomorrow, yielding to a dry afternoon. New Year’s even looks good with temps in the 30s. Aside from a spot snow shower overnight, we’ll be dry through New Year’s Day.