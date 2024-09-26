It’s a bit of a milder start with temps hovering near 60 this morning with lots of clouds in place. Occasionally, we’ve had a few spotty showers/patch of drizzle, but no heavy rain is expected through the morning commute.

Showers are generally isolated through midday, become a bit more widespread this afternoon, and then the highest risk of downpours show up this evening. Late today, the dew points spike into the mid to upper 60s, allowing for a muggy feel to the air. That humidity will fuel the narrow band of downpours that drop in this evening, just ahead of a front. Highs today reach in the mid 60s to 70.

Tomorrow, early morning showers along the south coast will come to an end and the forecast looks good for the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s.

The weekend forecast overall looks solid, mainly dry with highs near 70. Some showers are possible near the south coast of RI and back into CT Saturday, but moisture looks limited here. Monday looks great too.

Helene is gaining strength in the Gulf of Mexico this morning and will make its move toward the Big Bend region of Florida, making landfall this evening. Helene is forecasted to become a major hurricane (Cat 3 or higher) this afternoon. Farther inland, damaging wind gusts will be a concern all the way into Georgia with major, to locally catastrophic, flooding rains likely into the Southern Appalachians.