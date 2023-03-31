7Weather – Rain is here. Showers will be off and on over the next 24 hours. There’s a potential for thunderstorms tomorrow evening. We dry out Sunday with a cool wind.

The wet and stormy weather will be from a system creating a severe weather outbreak across the middle of the country. The storm will be much weaker as it reaches our area. It’ll still have some energy so there’s a chance for thunderstorms late tomorrow evening (7-10 pm). The Storm Prediction Center highlights a slight chance for scattered severe storms in yellow. Although the greatest chance for stronger storms will mainly be for western Mass including the Berks and Litchfield Hills.

Tomorrow evening, wind will be the biggest threat. There’s a risk for heavy rain and hail too. The chance for a tornado is low, but not zero, because there’s a lot of energy above us in the clouds with this system. This would mainly be for western Mass, because the storm will continue to weaken as it spreads east.

Let’s take a closer look at the timing. Overnight, we’ll get a break in the rain. A lot of clouds will hold temperatures in the 40s by tomorrow morning. Scattered showers take over around sunrise and continue through midday/early afternoon. The warm front will lift through the region and temperatures will climb to the low/mid 60s north of the Mass Pike and into the Merrimack Valley. Around this time, we’ll also get a break in the rain. That means we should be OK for the Sox game tomorrow afternoon. Areas around southeast Mass including the South Coast, Buzzards Bay, Cape and the Islands will stay in the 50s tomorrow thanks to a lot of low clouds. Between 7-10 pm, we’ll watch as the cold front swings through with the potential for thunderstorms.

Any showers or storms are gone by sunrise on Sunday. Behind the cold front, we’ll have a few clouds in the morning and a gusty northwest wind. A lot of sun and breezy conditions through the day. It’ll stay cooler in the 40s.

Mild temperatures next week. Monday looks nice! Wet weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black