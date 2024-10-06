It’s been a while since we’ve had substantial rain in the forecast, but a cold front looks to bring at least 0.2″ of rain for most of the area.

The front moves in early tomorrow morning, with the first showers reaching Worcester County by 5am.

Boston can expect the showers by 7am, with rain lasting through most of the morning commute.

The heaviest rain will be with embedded downpours that may also include rumbles of thunder.

In all, 0.2″ to 1″ of rainfall is expected for our area. Higher amounts will be more isolated, so most can expect around 1/4″.

By Monday afternoon most of the rain should be out of the area, with colder weather to follow during the middle of the week.