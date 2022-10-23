A coastal low pressure system is making its way northward, with rain expected across the entire area Sunday afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times, especially over the Cape, Islands, and parts of the South Shore.

Scattered showers take over Monday so there will be some breaks from time to time, but overall looking pretty soggy to start the week. Light rain and drizzle is also likely during the Pats game, so plan accordingly.

The weather system finally moves out on Tuesday, leaving behind about 0.5-1.5″ of rain across most of the area.