It’s been a damp and dreary day! Our mixed precipitation turned to drizzle throughout the daytime hours. Now we have rain moving back in. Our pattern stays mainly wet and unsettled for most of the next seven days.

Tonight’s rain will bring in warmer air. We’ll stay in the 30s and 40s overnight with wet and breezy conditions. Here’s a look at the timing of this next wave of rain. It moves in this evening and remains steady overnight. There will be scattered showers for the morning commute. The rain tapers through the morning and our afternoon trends drier.

Temperatures tomorrow will not feel like January! We’ll be near 50/low 50s. There will be a lot of cloud cover. A southeast breeze will become northwest in the afternoon.

Thursday night into Friday morning will bring the next batch of rain. We’ll keep a lot of cloud cover for the end of the week and into the weekend. Friday afternoon and Saturday trend drier, but there could still be areas of drizzle. We’re not done there! Our next storm will be colder bringing the chance for snow you might need to shovel. This looks like the Sunday into Monday time frame.