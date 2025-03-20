Welcome to spring! It wasn’t the best looking start to the season with a lot of clouds today. Clouds stick around tonight as rain moves in. We’ll clear out tomorrow, and it will turn windy.

Rain has been just off to our west across New York state and Pennsylvania today. You can see some snow showers on the backside of the system. This is a mainly rain event for us, but higher elevations mainly in northern New England will get accumulating snow. It will not be a lot of rain for us. Rain totals will be around 1/4 – 1/2″ through tomorrow morning.

Here’s the timing. We’ll continue to stay dry this evening. The line of rain is still off to our west around midnight. It slides east through the early morning hours. It’s quick to move in and out. Around 6 am, it’s drying out for Worcester County. For eastern Mass, scattered showers will still be around for the early morning commute. By mid-morning, showers are mainly left along the coast. Through the late morning, we’ll continue to clear out. Sunshine returns for the afternoon. Although the clouds might be slower to erode closer to the coast.

Tomorrow morning will be breezy. The wind will pick up in the afternoon with gusts 30-40 mph.

Temperatures will be cooler tomorrow in the upper 40s/near 50°. With the wind, it will feel chillier. Wind chill values will run about 5-10° below actual air temperatures.

Saturday will be the pick of the weekend with mild temperatures near 60°. Although we know that comes with a catch this time of year, it will be windy. A cold front moves through Saturday night and knocks back our high temperatures to end the weekend in the mid 40s.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black