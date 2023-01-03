While temps still run above average today, it won’t be as mild as the last couple of days and rain is on the way.

Initially this morning, any rain is light and spotty, but patchy drizzle early this Tuesday morning, combined with temps near/below freezing may allow for a few slick spots briefly. With that said, this is predominately a rain event today with about 0.5″ likely midday, through the afternoon. Plan on wet roads for the evening commute. Temps range from the upper 30s across southern NH and northern Mass to the mid 40s in Boston to the low to mid 50s along the South Coast.







Rain tapers off by tomorrow morning as we’ll catch some dry breaks in the morning, through mid afternoon. Temps will be coolest across northeast Mass tomorrow, warmer the farther south and west you go.

Showers arrive late in the afternoon again and will be widespread overnight. We’ll also watch some colder air drain in tomorrow night, allowing for some slick spots near/northwest of 495 early Thursday as some sleet and freezing rain mix in. Across eastern Mass Thursday, expect some hit or miss showers.

Friday, we’ll track a few more rain/snow showers scattered about during the afternoon. It’ll be seasonable, in the upper 30s.

The weekend looks seasonable and mainly dry with highs near 40 Saturday, low to mid 30s Sunday. A few snow showers are possible early Sunday morning.