Rain Moves Out, Chilly Sunshine Moves In

We saw beneficial rainfall overnight last night and into this morning, dropping at least an inch of rainfall across the region, with a few spots getting over 2″ where the pockets of heavy rain set up.

As the backside of the rain moves out, we’re tracking the return to sunshine by late morning which will continue through the afternoon. Along with the sunshine, a chilly northwest wind, which will make the highs in the upper 50s feel slightly cooler.

Under clear skies tonight, temperatures will plummet overnight. We’re talking lows diving into the upper 30s, which is why a Frost Advisory has been issued for portions of MA, away from the immediate coastline through 9AM Sunday morning.

After a cold start, temperatures rebound into the low 60s Sunday afternoon under plentiful sunshine, making it the pick of the weekend for your outdoor plans.

The next work week remains relatively dry and quiet with highs into the mid to upper 60s under a mixture of sun and clouds.