It’s been a cooler day with showers, clouds and a northeast breeze. Tomorrow will look and feel a bit different, especially inland. Looking ahead, our 7-day forecast favors dry conditions over rain.

Here’s our weather setup for tomorrow. The area of low pressure that brought us showers moves off to the east and takes the rain with it. It’ll be a dry day.

Overnight, there will still be clouds. Some patchy fog could develop. Tomorrow morning, temperatures start off in the low 50s. We’ll keep the northeast breeze with a mix of clouds and sun. The northeast wind direction will keep temperatures in the upper 50s/low 60s on the coast. Inland highs will be in the upper 60s/near 70°.

With it being dry, it’ll be a good morning to bike to work! It’ll be cool, so you’ll want a long sleeve or jacket.

If wine is more your thing, Nantucket’s Wine and Food Festival continues tomorrow. Temperatures will mainly be cool in the 50s with a breeze and clouds.

This weekend will be mainly dry with the chance for spotty showers. Saturday will be cooler in the low 60s inland. We’ll gain a couple more degrees on Sunday. Temperatures both days stay in the 50s for the coast as the onshore breeze lingers. Warming up next week! I spy an 80° on that 7-day forecast.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black