While we are getting some much-needed rain tonight, it won’t amount to much, and it won’t do much for our drought, either.

It’ll be raining lightly most of tonight into early Monday morning, but rainfall amounts are less than a quarter-inch. Considering we need 6.5 inches to catch up for the autumn season alone, it’s just not enough.

The clouds and rain will prevent much of a temperature drop off overnight, leading to a pretty mild start to your Monday morning near 50 degrees.

Rain should end before the morning commute, and the clouds will soon follow. That’ll lead to a mostly sunny and warmer day in the mid to upper 60s. It’ll be breezy, too, which will allow the ground to dry out pretty quickly.

Tuesday morning will be in the low 40s with afternoon highs back to the low 50s. It’ll be bright, and incredibly windy, which will dry the ground back out even more.

Tuesday evening will be chilly and windy. Just a heads up if you plan on being in Boston for the C’s game.

Wednesday and Thursday will be cold! Both mornings will be down to the 20s with afternoon highs not making it out of the 40s. It’ll be dry both days, too.

Friday, at the very most a chance for a spot shower with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 50s after an early morning in the 20s. Saturday: breezy, partly sunny and highs in the mid 50s. Sunday will be dry during the day in the upper 50s, and our next chance for more steady and widespread rain comes Sunday night into Monday.