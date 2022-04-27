A relatively dry month of an April will come to a close with below average numbers in the rainfall department, despite picking up 0.25-0.50″ of rain yesterday/last night. As wet weather tapers off early this morning, that’s it for the next several days as the pattern is mainly dry through the weekend. I say mainly dry, and not totally dry because of a brief, spot shower that pops up this afternoon for maybe 10-20% of the area.





Temps this afternoon hold in the mid to upper 50s as a gusty breeze develops, pushing 25-30mph at times out of the northwest.

Chilly air settles in tonight with temps back in the 30s and clear skies. The breeze holds up a bit, which helps prevent a frost for many suburbs around Boston, although, it’ll likely be near freezing in the Worcester Hills.

A cool pattern continues Thursday and Friday as chilly northerly breezes gust 25-35mph and early sun yields to building midday clouds. Highs however near 50, allowing for more of a late March feel to the air.



The weekend is dry. We’ll still run cool Saturday, in the 50s, but the winds will be lighter. Sunday looks great, mid to upper 60s inland, 50s coast, but mostly sunny. The next chance of widespread rain won’t arrive until Tuesday or Tuesday night.