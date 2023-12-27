Showers have arrived. Rain turns steady and continues into tomorrow. There will still be a few showers Friday and Saturday before we dry out for the rest of the weekend.

How about those temperatures today? It was mild in the 50s. Temperatures should hold in the 40s this evening as more showers fill in. It turns to rain tonight and continues into tomorrow morning.

The heaviest period of rain will be overnight and into tomorrow morning. Expect rain for your morning commute. Scattered showers continue throughout the rest of the morning and linger into the afternoon. Keep that umbrella nearby tomorrow! Temperatures won’t be as mild as today with most of our highs reaching the 40s. That’s still above average for late December.

There will be a few showers Friday, mainly during the morning hours. Another batch of rain rolls on through Saturday morning. Then we’ll dry things out for the rest of the weekend. Good news for your New Year’s Eve plans!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black