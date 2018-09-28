Rain Moving Out, Nice Weekend Moving In

After a drenching rain earlier this morning, the remaining light drizzle is finally starting to move out as of the early evening commute. Overall, some spots along the south coast and the Cape received at least 1.5″ to 2″ of rainfall.

For your Friday evening plans, expect to wear the jacket as temperatures will be into the low to mid 50s under mostly to partly cloudy skies. Overnight, with winds light and variable and skies clearing, we could see some areas of patchy dense fog into early Saturday morning.

After the areas of fog dissipate, we’ll see ample amounts of sunshine which will allow temperatures to warm up into the low to mid 70s.

An approaching cold front slides in late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. No rain is expected with this front, but temperatures will certainly tumble into early Sunday morning with lows into the 40s especially in the Merrimack Valley and farther inland. Temperatures will rebound into the mid 60s by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Speaking of Sunday, the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk begins early Sunday morning in Boston with temperatures likely in the mid 50s so be sure to wear your pink in warm layers.

We see a slight warm-up through Tuesday, along with the humidity returning Tuesday and Wednesday. With the humidity, also rain chances increase Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday.