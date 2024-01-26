How about that afternoon we had for ourselves yesterday? As soon as the wet weather and fog tapered off, it turned out to be an easy January day to spend some time outside. With temps hovering around 50 and clouds occasionally showing a few breaks in them, overall it felt like nice late March/early April type day.



Today, we back track quite a bit with temps running in the mid 30s to lower 40s as rain fills the radar in this morning. Expect a wet commute from start to finish with many locations picking up about 1/2″ of rain. That rain will taper off to pockets of drizzle this afternoon as temps hold steady in the upper 30s to near 40.



Tomorrow, patchy drizzle hangs around with temps near 40.



Sunday starts dry, but by the afternoon some light rain and snow starts to break out. Initially, the highest risk of snow is in the higher terrain.

However, as the coastal storm deepens to our south and more cold air works into the storm, we’ll likely see rain change to snow from northwest to southeast overnight Sunday, into Monday morning.

That change to snow could even go all the way through the Cape and Islands by Monday morning.

The track of the low, how fast and where it strengthens, will determine how much snow falls across the region (whether it’s a light even vs. more significant snow). Winds will likely get gusty Monday too along the coast.

The highest risk of at least several inches of snow is across the higher terrain, but a plowable snow is possible closer to the coast too if the colder air comes back in on time. Below is a map of the European Ensemble forecast of risk of 3″+ of snow. High probabilities showing up across the interior.

Plenty to check up on over the next few days.