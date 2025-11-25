While a seasonable chill is in the air this morning, it is a dry and quiet start. Roads stay dry through the daylight hours as temps climb to near 50 under a sky of thickening clouds. Eventually, those clouds will start spitted out rain this evening as wet weather overspreads the area from west to east between 6-8pm. The rain will be steadier this evening, through tonight. Temps stay lofty overall, briefly dipping into the mid 40s this evening, then rising into the 50s overnight.

Tomorrow will be mild as temps warm to near 60. With that said, rounds of scattered showers are possible through the day, until about midnight tomorrow night. The rain won’t be persistent, so there will be dry breaks mixed in there too.

Once a cold front clears the coast tomorrow night, temps drop off after midnight and we’ll dry out. By Thanksgiving morning, temps are back in the 30s with some morning sunshine back. We’ll have the tendency to see more midday/afternoon clouds in the mix with a gusty breeze as highs run into the mid to upper 40s midday. It’ll be cool and breezy for those High School rivalry football games. Winds gusts 25-35mph.

Friday, the winds are quite active, gusting 30-40mph. That, combined with highs in the 30s to near 40, will make in feel more like late December. Much of the day is dry, but a passing flurry or snow shower can’t be ruled out. Saturday is chilly too, with diminishing winds in the afternoon.

Most of Sunday is dry, but some late-day showers are possible and even more likely by Sunday night.