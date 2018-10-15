Rain on the Way

We’re starting off this Monday with clear skies and chilly temperatures, but that will be changing in just a few hours. By mid morning the clouds will fill in and by late morning, close to noon, scattered showers will follow suit. Today is certainly not a washout, as there will be plenty of dry time in between the showers, but if you have plans outside today, take the umbrella with you. The last push of moisture will move through overnight, followed by a very fall-like air mass. We’ll have plenty of sunshine for Tuesday, but highs will only climb to the 50s for afternoon highs.

Despite the clouds and showers today, temperatures will be fairly mild. Our average high for mid October is 62 degrees, and we’ll climb to the middle 60s later today. Enjoy it because in the 7 day forecast, it’s the only day with temperatures above average. In fact by Thursday, we could be stuck in the 40s!