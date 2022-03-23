A bit more of a chill in the air this morning with temps in the 20s and low 30s to kick off the day. Sunny skies fade behind thickening clouds this afternoon with highs running near 45 at the coast, 50 inland. It’s coolest at the coast thanks to an onshore breeze, however, the winds today are generally a lot lighter than yesterday.





Clouds eventually yield rain overnight tonight, after midnight. In fact, it’ll be cold enough, that a bit of sleet and freezing rain is possible across the higher terrain of northern Worcester County, where a winter weather advisory in place. Any mixed precip goes to a cold rain by tomorrow morning, and it’ll be a cold rain with a raw feel to the air from start to finish tomorrow. Highs max out in the low to mid 40s.





After about 1″ of rain from tonight, into early Friday morning, the rain wraps up by the morning commute Friday. With some breaks of sun possible midday-afternoon Friday, temps shoot up toward 60 degrees.





It’ll be a bit cooler over the weekend with mid 50s Saturday and upper 40s Sunday. A few isolated showers are possible Sunday, but much of the day is rain-free.



Chillier air settles in Sunday night – Tuesday with lows near 20-25 and highs near 40.

