After a fresh coast of snow early yesterday morning, day time highs in the 40s allowed for that to melt away as we finished up a quiet weekend. Where the previous storms had dumped some snow, that snowmelt refroze overnight, so some early morning icy spots on the driveway/sidewalk is possible starting off today.

Sunshine starts today, but it won’t be long before clouds advance in. Rain breaks out between 2-3pm in Worcester county and 3-5pm farther east. Near/north of route 2, northwest of 495, a brief mix of snow/ice is possible too, so a few slick spots may develop there. A winter weather advisory is in effect out that way. Rain is steady this evening as about 0.25-0.50″ drops.

Tomorrow is mostly cloudy and chilly with highs stuck in the 30s to low 40s. Spotty drizzle/spot shower is possible, but we’ll catch a lot of dry times too.

Wednesday into Wednesday night, gusty winds and soaking rain move through. This will be a drought denter with 1.5-3.0″ of rain likely. We’ll watch for pockets of street flooding/poor drainage flooding is areas that see downpours line up.



Dry, windy and colder air moves back in Thursday and lingers into the weekend.

