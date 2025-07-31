High heat breaks today as a cold front, with showers/storms and localized downpours, are on the way.



We start the day mild and muggy with temps in the 70s to around 80 through late morning. Midday, the temp trend starts to slide and by the end of the evening commute, many of us will be back into the 60s. Showers are isolated this morning, then become more widespread midday near the Mass/NH border. The line of steadier rain drops south through the afternoon, yielding to more widespread rain for the evening commute and overnight tonight. The main risk with the front dropping through today and tonight, will be narrow bands of localized downpours, producing pockets of street/poor drainage flooding. All said and done, many towns pick up 1-2″ of rain.

Rain tapers off tomorrow morning. As we dry out midday into the afternoon, it’ll remain cool with temps in the 60s to low 70s.

Humidity drops off as dew points head for the 50s over the weekend. That’ll set the stage for great weekend weather with cool overnights and comfortably mild afternoon. Sunday will be warmer than Saturday. Great outdoor summer weather continues into early next week.