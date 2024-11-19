On Tuesday a level 3 critical drought was declared for most of Massachusetts. While some much-needed rain is on the way this week which will help with the brushfire situation, unfortunately it won’t be nearly enough to get rid of the drought. Since September 1, Boston is over 7 inches behind average in terms of rainfall. The forecast as we look ahead to Thursday into Friday is only an inch to an inch and a half. And we still have one more dry day to get through before we see that rain.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and seasonal with highs in the low to mid 50s. Morning lows will be down to the low to mid 30s, so it’ll be a chillier start to the day. The biggest improvement will be the lack of wind.

Thursday is when the much-needed rain will begin. And while it will rain for the vast majority of the day, it won’t be raining every minute of the day.

However, I’d make sure you’ve got a raincoat with you at all times throughout the day. The rain and cloud coverage will cool us down to highs in the mid to upper 40s. It will feel cooler than that, though, as it’ll be pretty breezy throughout the day.

Some areas in the highest elevations of the Worcester hills and southwestern New Hampshire may see a few wet flakes or mixing Thursday night into Friday, but it will be hard for anything to stick. For most, it’ll just be plain rain.

While chances linger into Friday, the rain will not be quite as widespread.

It will still be windy and with highs in the mid to upper 40s, it’ll be another chilly and raw day.

The upcoming weekend will be on the cool side, too.

Morning lows will be down to the 30s with afternoon highs both days in the mid to upper 40s again. Saturday we could see a low-end chance for a spot shower, while Sunday will be dry. However, both days will be rather windy making it feel cold.

Monday, we’re back into the low 50s with partly sunny skies. Tuesday will be similar with a chance for some showers that we’ll watch in the coming days.