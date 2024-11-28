It was certainly a soggy Thanksgiving, but the rain will be winding down this evening and it’s out by tomorrow morning. Most towns picked up between 1/2″ and 1″ of rain today. These numbers are as of 3pm and not necessarily the highest ones, just a sampling of towns from different areas to give you a general idea of what fell where. A good soaking, regardless.

Northern New England was all about the snow. We had some snow in Cheshire county, in the Monadnocks but the higher snow totals were in the Greens, Whites, and up near Lake Winnipesaukee. These snow numbers were some of the highest I could find but there weren’t a ton of reports that have come in yet. Also worth noting, these are from 2pm and it’s been snowing steady and heavy since then and it will continue into the evening hours.

As we clear out this evening and tonight, the cold air is going to rush in on the back side of this storm. Temperatures tonight will drop to or slightly below freezing so watch for some refreeze, especially the bridges and overpasses. Tomorrow we rebound to the mid 40s, not far from average, but the breeze will make it feel like the 30s for much of the day.

If you’ll be up early for Black Friday shopping, bundle up! Feels like temperatures tomorrow morning will be in the 20s.

The cold air will continue to fill in for the weekend, and we have a pretty chilly weekend on tap. While temperatures will be quite cold, we’ll have a lot of sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday and the wind will stay in check, so at least it’s not a biting cold wind we have to deal with.