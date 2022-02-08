A cold, soaking rain overnight will taper off early this morning with the bulk of the wet weather shutting down between 8-10am from west to east. Most locations picked up between 0.50-1.00″ of rain. As the rain tapers off, the clouds lingering through lunch, but some breaks of sun emerge by mid afternoon. It’ll certainly be a nicer finish to the day with some sun and temps in the lower 40s.

Temps drop back tonight into the 20s, allowing for areas of refreeze. Watch for some icy spots on the sidewalks and driveways tomorrow morning. Tomorrow afternoon looks good with highs in the 40s.

We’ll stay quiet through Saturday with temps in the 40s to near 50. The best shot of 50 is on Saturday, but even Thursday will be close, in the upper 40s.



We turn colder Sunday and Monday as a storm develops to our south. Right now, we’ll leave the forecast dry, but if there’s any chance of snow in the 7day, it’s not until then. Even then, odds favor against it, at least how it looks as of now. We’ll keep an eye on it.