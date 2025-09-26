The rain was beneficial over the last couple of days with a widespread 1-3″ across the area with some localized higher totals across Southeast Mass and Rhode Islands. That wet weather is now off the coast, but in it’s wake, we still have a mild and muggy start.

More clouds than sun start the morning, but we flip the switch midday, into the afternoon with partly to mostly sunny skies. Dew points slide a bit, back into the lower 60s as high temps head up toward 80! Not a Fall feel to the air at all.

Tonight will be more comfortable with lows in the 50s to lower 60s.



A lot of sunshine starts off Saturday morning with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs max out in the upper 70s inland and hold near 70 at the coast. Clouds thicken up at night, and a few showers are possible south of the Pike overnight, especially near the south coast. A few of those showers may linger into early Sunday morning for the Cape and Islands. Overall, Sunday still looks good with morning clouds to afternoon sun and temps back into the mid 70s to low 80s. We’re warm again Monday before a mid-week cool down is ahead.

In the tropics, Hurricane Humberto has formed. It’s track will be east of Erin’s as it moves just west of Bermuda and then out to sea. There’s also a wave of low pressure that’ll track near the Carolina coast this weekend/early next week. That will likely form into the next named storm, Imelda, which will be a tropical storm or hurricane near the Carolina coast by Monday. High pressure over us will suppress a would be Imelda to our south early to middle next week.