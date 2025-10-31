After 0.50-1.50″ of rain for most over the last 24hrs, the drier air starts to punch in from the southwest this morning, ending the damp weather for most by mid morning. Temps start early this morning near 60, then fade back into the low 50s as winds ramp up out of the west/southwest. Any breaks of sun will be fleeting too as clouds tend to fill back in fairly quickly. Although a spot shower/sprinkle is possible, much of the afternoon is dry.

As winds increase, gusts approach 40-50mph this afternoon, through the overnight. That has prompted a wind advisory to be hoisted. The strongest gusts will be across the south coast as well as the Worcester Hills. It’s a good idea to make sure those Halloween decorations are secure. Trick or Treat temps run near 50. Factor in the breeze, and it’ll add a chill.

We start the weekend off windy with gusts to 40mph through mid morning tomorrow. Those gusts come back down to 20-30mph in the afternoon. Winds will be light on Sunday, setting up a good day for yard work or tailgating at the Pats game.