Most of our Thursday was dry under overcast skies, but with a persistent easterly wind off of the cooler ocean waters, that impacted temperatures a bit especially for Boston and coastal communities along the immediate North and South Shores.

For this evening, the clouds stick around along with the chilly easterly breeze before shifting to out of the southeast. Temperatures slip into the 40s.

We’ll have rain showers swing in late tonight with some embedded downpours.

As for timing, some scattered lighter showers slide in between 6-8pm for central MA and interior southern NH before that leading edges shifts towards eastern MA from 8 – 10pm. The heavier rain swings in after midnight tonight, likely from 2 – 4am central MA, 4 – 6am for eastern MA.

For your Friday morning commute, there may be some ponding on the roadways as showers move out around 7am.

Overall, we’re looking at about 0.5″ to 1″ of rain for much of the area.

We’ll have a gradual clearing of the skies as we approach midday.

The emerging sunshine paired up with the winds out of the southwest will give us a warm up into the mid to upper 60s tomorrow afternoon (a touch cooler at along the South Coast and the Cape which will likely be in the mid to upper 50s).

After a warm day Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be in the 50s. Saturday features a better chance of scattered showers while Sunday features a sprinkle chance.

We kick off the next work week with sunshine and highs around 60. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday look to be warmer inland with highs nearing 70 Tuesday and in the low 70s Wednesday, but a subtle wind shift off the cooler ocean waters will dip those temperatures at the coast — something we always look for in the spring season here in New England.