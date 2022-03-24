It was damp, foggy and chilly today as highs only reached into the 40s. Tonight, more soaking rain is on the way and overnight lows will not be nearly as cold as the last few nights.

As for the timing of the rain tonight, we’re looking between 10 and 11pm when it moves in from the south along with a few embedded downpours. These showers continue overnight into early tomorrow morning. The roads may be damp for that early morning commute, but the showers should start to peel out around 6am Friday morning.

We’ll see some peeks of sun developing by the afternoon, allowing temperatures to climb into the low 60s. A passing sprinkle is possible Friday late afternoon/evening mainly out to the west, otherwise most spots remain dry Friday afternoon.

A weak low pressure system swings in Saturday and could bring a few showers Saturday afternoon while Sunday also features a chance for a spot showers. Overall, we’re not tracking a weekend washout, just a few showers.

We turn much colder for Monday alongside a gusty cold wind. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-30s, followed by a gradual warm-up through midweek.