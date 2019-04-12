Rain Overnight, Weekend Warm-Up, Wet Marathon Monday

After a cloudy Friday, a line of rain showers will sweep in from the west tonight. Timing brings the bulk of the rain in by midnight tonight with a few spotty sprinkles possible ahead of the main line.

Temperatures through the overnight will be on the rise since a warm front lifts northward (ushering in the rain showers).

Saturday starts off with clouds and showers, but these showers will mainly be confined to SE MA and the Cape and Islands. The clouds progressively move out, allowing for some sunny breaks by the afternoon.

This will allow temperatures to warm up into the low 70s inland, upper 60s at the coast, but slight cooler along the South Coast and Cape due to cloud cover and showers sticking around through midday – where high temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday features a partly sunny start before more clouds stroll in by the afternoon and evening. A few showers are possible in the afternoon before our next system slides in Sunday night into Monday.

It will be a wet start for runners and spectators at the Boston Marathon, but we could see some dry breaks at times. At least it will be warmer than last year’s race. Temperatures start off in the upper 50s and could stretch into the low to mid 60s by midday. It will be breezy at times with a southwest breeze turning west late.

Tuesday will be drier and breezy under mostly sunny skies. A few showers possible both Wednesday and Thursday, but not a washout. Friday brings back another 70° day, but showers are possible in the afternoon.