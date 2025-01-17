Weather whiplash much? While the last few days have been consistent, consistently cold, the next few days will be all over the place.



First though, we’ll start off cold and quiet this morning as a fresh dusting of snow on the ground from the overnight flakes allows for a few slick spots. Overall, today is a solid and seasonable January day with highs in the mid to upper 30s and light winds.

Tonight’s temps won’t be as cold, in the 20s and we’ll quickly rebound into the 40s tomorrow. We’ll also track rain moving in during the mid to late afternoon, with the steadiest across eastern and southeastern Mass. That rain is out of here by midnight, allowing for a dry start Sunday.

Sunshine starts Sunday, snow likely ends it. Clouds increase in the afternoon and despite temps being near 40 for highs, the numbers will tumble quickly in the evening as precip starts to break out.



As a wave of low pressure tracks along a front, draped near our south coast, Sunday, snow breaks out by 5pm for many. There may be some mixing south of Boston initially, but even there, the flip to snow likely occurs overnight. As moisture interacts with the arctic air moving in, snow will be steady at times overnight, and likely even have a fluff factor to it, especially across the interior. That means, it won’t take much moisture to pick up at least a few inches of snow, and for some, perhaps near a half of a foot.

We’ll refine the forecast as the set-up becomes clearer, but from 2.5 days out from snow breaking out, it looks like a 3-6″ type event for many. Snow should wrap up by sunrise on Monday. No coastal flooding, no damaging wind with this, and where snow totals are the highest, so is the fluff factor, so unlikely to weigh down tree branches significantly.

Once the stop ends, it’s all about the bitter blast. Wind chills by Tuesday morning push -5 to -15. Air temps Tuesday and Wednesday won’t get out of the teens for many.



