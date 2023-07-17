To say yesterday was a soaker is probably an understatement. Many towns picked up 2-3″ of rain with a few spots seeing well over that. There’s a full list of rain totals where you can find your town (or one nearby) here. Worcester saw 1.46″ of rain yesterday (at the airport) which is a good soaking of rain, but on its own probably just a wet day. What’s remarkable about it, is where that has put us for the month of July.

To date, Worcester has seen 9.45″ of rain in July. On average, Worcester sees 3.93″ of rain in the *entire month* of July. More remarkable, Worcester is currently sitting at the 4th wettest July on record with two weeks still to go in the month. The rest of the years on the list below account for all 31 days!

We’ll get a break from the rain today, but not a break from the humidity. Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s for many of us with humidity staying in the tropical category, so feels like temperatures will be near 90° or in the 90s this afternoon.

We’re waking up to cloud cover, but those clouds will diminish as the rain and storms from yesterday continue to progress eastward. While we will see more sunshine later this morning and through the afternoon, it won’t be bright blue skies. We’re again tracking a plume of wildfire smoke drifting into New England. Thankfully, this is higher level smoke so there’s no air quality concerns with this one. You’ll see muted skies during the day with vibrant orange/reddish sunrises and sunsets today and tomorrow. This morning, we don’t have smoke, but it will thicken through the afternoon and be with us this evening, tonight, and through tomorrow.

While we’re getting a much needed break from the rain today, we’re not getting a break from the humidity. As soon as you step out the door this morning, you’ll feel that thick, tropical air back in place. And guess what? There’s no relief from that this week. Dew points will stay elevated all week long.

If you feel like we’ve had extreme humidity for the last few weeks, well it’s not your imagination. Boston has had over 3 weeks of muggy and tropical humidity. Typically, we look for dew points in the 50s to call it “comfortable” outside, or “no humidity”. While “no humidity” is an arbitrary term, it’s a good ballpark for most people where it is non impactful when outside. It has been 25 days since Boston has had dew points in the 50s, and like you see above, it looks like that pattern will be with us this week and even into the weekend.