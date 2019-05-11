Rain, Rain, Go Away

7Weather- Saturday was just a nice day in between systems. The unsettled weather pattern returns for Mother’s Day, and continues into the first part of the week.

MOTHER’S DAY:

Whether you’re going to brunch or dinner with mom, take the umbrella with you. Sunday won’t be a complete washout but we do have the chance to see showers.

The best chance for rain north of the Pike will be in the morning. Expect light, spotty showers.

The line of rain with wobble up and down throughout the day. The best chance for on and off showers will be along the Pike and south.

Temperatures will be between the low and upper 50s.

MONDAY:

The next system moves in throughout the second part of Monday. It looks like light showers start late in the afternoon, with the steady rain likely moving in overnight.

Temps are likely in the low 50s. There’s a slight chance that we see a peek of sun early in the morning, then it’s overcast the rest of the day.

TUESDAY:

The bulk of the rain looks to be in the morning on Tuesday, and then we’re left with a few showers in the afternoon.

It will be a chilly day with temps well below average in the upper 40s.