Rain Returns Friday, Dry Saturday and Sunday

The cloud cover took over today, and we will continue to see the clouds sticking around tonight ahead of the scattered showers that are expected to move in after midnight. These will be scattered at first, before filling in just after the Friday morning commute.

Tonight, temperatures only slip back into the mid 30s to around 40° under mostly cloudy skies.

Friday features scattered showers around the morning commute, with the bulk of the rain arriving between 9AM and 10AM moving from west to east across the viewing area.

A few downpours and even a thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. The heaviest of the rain will move out by mid-afternoon, with a lingering shower at the coastline around 5PM, while inland will already tap into some sunshine.

Temperatures will be warm tomorrow as the warm front shifts in, with highs into the upper 50s to low 60s. It will also be quite windy with gusts up to 35 mph.

As for how much rain we can expect, between a half inch to 3/4 of an inch possible, with higher amounts under the heaviest of downpours. We need the rain. So far this month, we’ve only seen 0.06″ of rain in Boston, which is 1.4″ below the monthly average.

The cold front that accompanies the system that is sweeping in Friday, will clear the area of the showers by Friday evening’s commute while ushering in cooler conditions for the weekend.

It’s a dry and colder start to the next work week, with some spotty showers by St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday before warming up towards the end of the week.