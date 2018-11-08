Rain Returns Friday Evening

It was nice to see the return of sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday, but that’s about to change as we look ahead to Friday.

At least we start off with sunshine for the early morning commute, but then we trade in those sunglasses for the umbrellas later on. The latest timing keeps us dry through most of the daylight hours.

A few sprinkles could kick off in the early afternoon/evening commute Friday, the majority of the steady stream of rain moves in by 7PM.

We could see quite a few pockets of heavy downpours through the evening and into the overnight hours, dropping at least 1-2″ of rainfall.

With that much rainfall and with rivers and streams running high from previous heavy rainfall events recently, a Flood Watch has been issued for Friday afternoon and into early Saturday morning, for the possibility of minor street flooding for that Friday evening commute.

Saturday will start off cloudy, with emerging sunshine. It will be quite windy as Friday’s system pulls off to the north. High temperatures Saturday will be in the low 50s early, falling through the day, into the low 40s by the afternoon.

For Veteran’s Day Sunday, we’ll see ample amounts of sunshine, but it will be chilly with highs in the lower 40s. Monday will be similar to Sunday, then Tuesday brings our next system featuring rain and wind that we will keep an eye on.