Rain Returns Friday, Heaviest Friday Night, Weekend Not a Complete Washout

After another gorgeous spring day under mostly sunny skies, the clouds are already starting to stroll in ahead of our next system, slated to move in for our Friday with on and off light showers during the day, with heavy pockets of downpours by Friday night.

Temperatures overnight slip into the low to mid 40s for most locations under mostly cloudy skies.

A few showers possible by 7AM for central MA, but showers become more scattered by the afternoon. This will keep high temperatures in the 50s for our Friday.

The heaviest of the rain sweeps in by Friday night and continues through early Saturday morning. Overnight temperatures will actually rise into the low to mid 50s by Saturday morning.

The good news about the rain that starts our Saturday morning, is that they quickly exit by late morning- giving us some dry times (and some peeks of sunshine) into Saturday afternoon for any of your outdoor plans.

However, it does look like a good soaking rain Friday night into Saturday morning with rainfall totals between 3/4 of an inch to an over an inch and a half.

Sunday starts off dry, but we have another system to our southwest that wants to bring light showers by Sunday late afternoon/evening. So, we will likely have rain showers to bookend the weekend forecast.

High temperatures look to stay in the upper 50s through most of the 7-day forecast with a pattern that keeps dry conditions midweek and rain chances late week.