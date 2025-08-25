Two weather systems are on the way and both look to bring some rain to the area.

Overnight into early Monday morning, a coastal storm system will bring rain to the Cape and Islands.

The coastal system should clear out by 8am, but by Monday afternoon, more rain chances are expected as a cold front slides through.

Although more isolated rain chances are expected, some spots could see a thunderstorm or two.

However, rainfall amounts will be more with the coastal system than the front. Up to 2 inches of rain is possible for the outer Cape and Islands, while only 0.1″ is expected with the front.