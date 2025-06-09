Showers are back in the forecast Monday as a low pressure system heads in to New England from the Midwest.

Expect rain to start late morning Monday and linger into the early afternoon.

Although the shower activity will be light, there may be a few heavier showers for the South Coast, Cape, and Islands; closer to the low pressure system.

Monday isn’t the only day that will have rain this week as a cold front is set to move through the area Tuesday as well.

There may also be some rain Friday into Saturday, so stay tuned to the forecast later this week.