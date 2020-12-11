Rain Returns Saturday PM, Drier and Warmer Sunday

The weekend is split, with rain showers expected to slide in for the afternoon and evening, while Sunday features warmer and drier conditions (making it the pick of the weekend).

Today, we saw highs stretch into the low to mid 50s, continuing to melt what remains of last weekend’s storm.

With that melting, we may see a few areas of black ice overnight as temperatures hover close to the freezing mark in southern NH and north central MA. Patchy fog cannot be ruled out overnight tonight, too.

For your Saturday, we’re dry through noon, with showers sliding in from the south between 1-3PM, earlier for the South Coast, later for those farther north.

Just after sunset (4:12PM), we may see pockets of steady to heavy rain for SE MA and the Cape, leading to higher rainfall totals there compared to areas farther northwest.

A half an inch to three quarters of an inch of rain is expected for areas south and east, while around a quarter of an inch is expected for areas farther north and west.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend as any lingering shower moves out ahead of daybreak Sunday morning. The clouds will hold on a little longer, but we should see some glimpses of the sun by Sunday afternoon. Highs on Sunday though, stretch into the mid 50s.

An unsettled pattern for the upcoming work week as we keep an eye on two systems. Monday brings a chance for a few showers, mainly south, as a system moves just south of southern New England. However, if that system were to move it’s track slightly northward that would mean a chance for snow showers and rain showers, so we will continue to keep a close eye as the forecast evolves over the weekend.

Tuesday is dry and colder, and with that cold air in place, a system midweek could bring accumulating snow Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

It’s still too far out to put numbers on the snowfall forecast, so stay tuned as we get closer.