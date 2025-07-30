It was another summer scorcher of a day with highs in the 90s inland! It was day #3 of the 90s and officially a heat wave for Norwood, Fitchburg and Lawrence. Say goodbye to the heat! High temperatures will barely touch 70° for some towns by the end of the week.

A front has been draped around the Canadian/New York state border today. That will drop in overnight and be around tomorrow helping to promote cloud cover and rain. The front will stay just offshore through Friday morning, so we’ll keep the rain chance and clouds around through then.

The weather setup tomorrow could support excessive rainfall. That’s highlighted below by the Weather Prediction Center. There’s a marginal risk that rainfall amounts could lead to flash flooding. The greatest risk will be for Connecticut.

Tomorrow morning will be mainly dry. Rain fills in past 2 pm. You can expect heavy rain and downpours for the Thursday evening commute. It will continue raining overnight through Friday morning as the slug of moisture shifts southeast. Here’s a closer look at the timing below.

Temperatures will be far from the 90s tomorrow. Highs will run below average in the low/mid 70s thanks to a northeast breeze and a lot of clouds.

Once we get past the next couple of days, it will feel more refreshing. The aforementioned front is currently locking up dew points in the 40s and 50s across Canada. Drier air works in for the weekend!

Friday it will be cooler in the upper 60s/near 70°. The first weekend (and week) of August will be nice!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black