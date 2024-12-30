After a rainy start to the day today, we actually cleared the rain out pretty quickly and ended the day with some nice sunshine! Temperatures were mild, climbing to the upper 50s for most of us. Unfortunately another round of rain is on the heels of this one and the timing is pretty poorly timed with upcoming New Year’s celebrations.

Tomorrow is another sunny and mild day. We’ll start off with sunshine in the morning and gradually increase the clouds through the afternoon. We’ll stay dry through most of the day… literally 22 or 23 of the 24 hours will be dry. Then around midnight, we’ll bring showers back to the area. So if you have dinner plans for tomorrow evening, it won’t be raining at that point, but still bring the umbrella for your post dinner plans as rain will be the story from midnight and after.

If there’s one bright spot, it’s that there’s no bitter cold this year. Yes, you’ll have to deal with wet weather, especially toward the tail end of the night, but temperatures will actually rise through the evening hours and we’ll welcome 2025 with temperatures in the lower 40s. That’s higher than what our average high temperature is in late December/early January. Our average high has now slipped to 39°.

After the New Year’s rain, the big story is the return of the cold air. While we’ll start off the new year with wet weather and mild temperatures, it’s only for a few hours and overall the talker for the first week of 2025 will be the cold and wind. The cold will come in two waves, the first for the end of this week and upcoming weekend. That air mass is cold but the wind will make it feel much worse. In fact, we’ll have to watch for the potential of some damaging wind gusts on the leading edge of the cold air’s arrival. While the wind will stay bitter and gusty for the next several days, it’s just Thursday that is teetering on the edge of damage potential.

Early next week, temperatures may come up just a tiny bit. By all other measures we’d probably still call it cold, but relatively speaking they’ll come up. That little bump only lasts a few days because a second, even colder air mass looks to be eyeing the East Coast of the United States for the second half of the upcoming week…. stay tuned!