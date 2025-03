A cold front looks to cool things down after near-record highs. Rain is expected to move in after 10pm and continue through Monday afternoon.

The heaviest rain will be early Monday morning, before lighter rain arrives late morning.

Showers will continue for the rest of the day, gradually tapering off after sunset.

In total, upwards of 1 inch of rainfall is expected with some locations getting up to 3 inches of rain.

Sunshine returns by Tuesday but it’ll be a bit cooler behind the front.