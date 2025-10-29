Today wasn’t really about any substantial rain, but rather just a damp and dreary day with mist, drizzle and chilly breeze. That will change tomorrow as we track the return of significant rain to the area. The good news is the timing of this rain is pretty good, most of it falling later in the evening and overnight. In that period the rain, at times, will come down at a pretty decent clip.

Tomorrow’s rain will come at us in two waves (timeline in images below). Initially tomorrow morning it’s a few passing showers with the middle part of the day being largely dry. The heavier and steadier rain will arrive later in the evening and continue overnight. The rain will be gone (mostly) by Friday with an isolated shower possible in the afternoon.

Temperature-wise tomorrow, it’s hard to pick a “high” temperature that also shows the larger part of the day. The heavier rain that we see in the evening actually has some ties to Hurricane Melissa, so has some tropical roots with the heavier rain and downpours. Being traced back to a tropical system, it’s also bringing in warmer air with it. So high temperatures tomorrow will probably occur at 11pm-midnight as numbers continue to climb after sunset. The numbers below of the upper 50s will occur around sunset (5-6pm) with many of us getting to the lower 60s closer to midnight.

The wind will also pick up tomorrow. Like the temperatures, the wind speed will continue to increase as the day progresses. So tomorrow morning won’t be windy, but the wind will pick up through the afternoon and get rather windy by the evening and overnight as that heavy rain arrives. We won’t lose the wind any time soon. As the storm exits, a westerly wind will pick up behind the storm as the drier air punches in. Friday (all day) and Saturday morning, especially, look to be quite windy.