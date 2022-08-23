Today made for round two of torrential rain… well for some of us. Seems like the same areas got the “feast” in the “feast or famine” yesterday and today and that was mainly across SE Mass. These are yesterday’s rainfall numbers:

While both Plymouth and Bristol Counties saw the heavy rain yesterday, the jackpot was Plymouth County. Today’s the opposite. Southeastern Mass taking the cake for highest rain totals but the jackpot goes to Bristol County. In fact Dighton saw over 7″ of rain in just 3 hours (2-5pm)! That’s a confirmed report from the National Weather Service.

These numbers are of the writing of this blog (5pm) and it’s still raining so many towns are likely above this if you’re reading later in the evening. Radar estimates from this afternoon show plenty of towns with 1-3″ of rain today. Radar estimates take the radar data (how heavy the rain and how long it was over a certain area) to determine how much rain was estimated to have fallen.

The drought monitor is issued on Thursdays so this is still from last week, but with the rain yesterday and today, we’ll thankfully see some improvement in southeast Massachusetts, but still have a long way to go. Actually the data cut off for the drought monitor updates is on Tuesday morning so today’s rain will have to wait until NEXT WEEK’S update.

Tomorrow we’ll dry out. Partly cloudy skies prevail for most of us. It is possible a spot shower drifts across the Route 2 corridor and areas north of that into Southern New Hampshire, but they won’t be downpours like today and they’ll be incredibly isolated.