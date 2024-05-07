I hope you are able to get out and enjoy the rest of your Tuesday, because the rest of the week isn’t looking nearly as warm or dry.

For your Tuesday night, clouds will increase late. Overnight lows will reach the upper 40s and low 50s.

Rain will start in central Mass Wednesday morning between 7-9 a.m. and for eastern Mass, from 9-11 a.m. Some of this rain will be heavy, and we may even get a coupe of rumbles of thunder. While the rain will be most widespread in the morning, still, in the afternoon and evening we can’t rule out an isolated shower or isolated thunderstorm.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has us under a “marginal” or low-end risk for an isolated strong to severe storm tomorrow. That means a stray thunderstorm could produce strong winds or large hail. Although, it’s more likely most people will not see that.

The amount of rain we will see Wednesday also varies depending on where downpours set up. We could see a widespread 0.5 – 1″ of rainfall. Highs will be significantly cooler due to the increase in cloud cover, only in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday we have a chance for some spotty showers late in the day. Friday we could see isolated showers, and both Saturday and Sunday this weekend we can’t rule out a spot shower each day. The cooler highs will stick around until next week.