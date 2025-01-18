It’s an unsettled weekend. We’re starting off dry, but today brings rain. Tomorrow we get snow.

A cold front to our west brings us showers today. Developing low pressure along the front brings us snow showers tomorrow night through Monday morning. Behind that front, bitter cold Arctic air spills in across southern New England.

Here’s the timing of the rain today. You’ll want the umbrella handy in the time frame between 2 to 10 pm. Steadier rain will fill this evening. Amounts will be light. The highest totals will be across southeast Mass. Highs will be in the mid 40s with a southerly breeze.

Tomorrow starts off dry before, like today, clouds thicken up. Snow showers start to move in from the south around 3-4 pm. Snow will be steady in the evening as the colder air fills in across southern New England. Snow could come down at a decent clip between 7 pm to midnight. Snow showers taper off Monday morning to flurries.

Here’s a look at our latest snow map…

The biggest impact will be travel disruption as snow accumulates Sunday night into Monday morning. The wind won’t be strong with this storm, so damaging wind is not a concern. The snow will be fluffy rather than a heavy, wet snow. Weighted down powerlines and power outages are not concerns.

Behind the front, some of the coldest air since February 2023 moves in. Tuesday and Wednesday, morning low temperatures will be in the single digits. Highs struggle to get of the teens. Wind chill values will range from -15° in towns Tuesday morning to the near 5° in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday.

There’s a chance for snow again next Friday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black