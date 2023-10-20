There are a few showers this evening. You might want the umbrella for your Friday dinner plans. Keep the rain gear around tomorrow. A few showers will be us in the morning. Steadier rains arrives by midday into later in the day with downpours and a rumble of thunder. Sunday is dry, but it’ll be windy and feel cooler.

The HREF model highlights a low chance for thunder as this system works across our region in the afternoon and evening.

It’ll be mild from start to finish on Saturday. Temperatures start in the 50s and end in the 60s.

Sunday will be cooler! We’ll start in the 40s and only make it to the 50s.

Less wind Monday. Tuesday starts off cool, but luckily our sunshine returns! Temperatures warm up Wednesday into the upper 60s. Next week is dry.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black