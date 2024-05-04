The rest of your Saturday evening will be cloudy and chilly. Temps will cool to the 50s and eventually the 40s. Overnight lows, which will happen early tomorrow morning, will be in the low to mid 40s.

Tomorrow will be a wet day. In the early morning, many stay dry but there may be some spots of drizzle.

By late morning rain rolls into central Massachusetts, and eastern Massachusetts will get it by the afternoon at the latest. Highs will be cooler, 52-57 degrees.

The rain will be widespread by the evening, and will be a steady yet light rainfall that’ll add up to about a half-inch by Monday morning. Lows will reach the mid to upper 40s Sunday night.

Monday, most of the rain will be done by the morning commute. There will be partial sun in the afternoon with very warm highs in the low 70s. The coast will be cooler in the 60s. Tuesday will be even warmer: highs in the mid to upper 70s. However, it’ll still be cooler right along the coast. Wednesday through Saturday we have chances for rain each day.