Rain Showers In the Forecast Monday and Tuesday

It will be a mainly cloudy start to our Monday, but it’s by the afternoon that we will start to notice a few showers dotting the radar.

The showers will become more widespread by the evening commute from 5PM to 7PM, and will continue to linger at least through early Tuesday morning.

Monday will not be a complete washout. With Daylight Saving Time ending early Sunday morning, sunset is now around 4:30PM, which is when the rain showers will become more numerous, so during daylight hours tomorrow, most spots will be dry under cloudy skies.

Tuesday starts off with a sprinkle in spots, but for your Election Day, it’s more likely rain will be sliding through for the latter half of the day than in the morning. Highs on Tuesday will stretch into the lower 60s by the evening commute since a warm front will be sliding in.

After a soggy start to the work week, high pressure takes over Wednesday and Thursday, ushering in drier conditions with high temperatures into the 50s, which is seasonable for this time of the year.

Friday will then feature the next batch of rain showers by the afternoon, which could linger into early Saturday morning. Otherwise, the rest of next weekend looks dry and cooler, especially by next Sunday with highs into the lower 40s.