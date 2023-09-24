The remnants of Ophelia will continue to effect New England on Monday, but aren’t expected to stick around for the whole day.

The storm’s center will pass south of Long Island, producing another round of showers overnight tonight and through Monday morning.

It’ll be a bit windy as well, with gusts upwards of 30mph in spots along the coast, upwards of 20mph inland.

By Monday afternoon, a high pressure system from southern Canada will begin to force the storm out to sea, allowing sunshine to take over for parts of the area.

Southern New Hampshire will see sunshine first, and it should reach Boston by early afternoon.

It takes a bit longer for the South Shore but showers are expected to linger for the Cape and Islands through early evening.

Behind Ophelia’s remnants, a prolonged dry stretch is in the forecast, along with some seasonable September weather.